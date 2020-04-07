Sana Khaan: Melvin Louis is no less than bisexual

The verbal attacks continue! After blasting ex Melvin Louis repeatedly, Sana Khaan now says he's no less than a bisexual! We have stated before and we say this again that the relationship between Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis has to be one of the most volatile and volcanic ones in recent times. There were multiple attacks and digs and Instagram posts.

And now, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sana has said that Melvin is bisexual. She said, "After his last breakup, he told me he caught his ex cheating with multiple boys, that she is gay and has affairs with girls. I was like, why were you dating a gay? And then I got to know he is no less bisexual."

She added, "He goes for boys, I know the boys. They're in Bandra. Another ex-girlfriend of his is also involved in this, but I don't wish to name her. Apparently, he was going around with this girl since 2017 but she never appeared on his Instagram since she was not very popular. He was aiming to woo a bigshot. Meanwhile, he started dating another girl while his previous affair still continued in the background. Then he saw me, and they made me a target. He figured he needed to impress me because I could be his door to name and fame," she said, re-emphasising on her previously made the claim that Melvin used her as a doorway to monetary success and popularity.

Well, nobody would have expected their relationship to turn this explosive but it has. Melvin is yet to react to all these allegations, though!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates