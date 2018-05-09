Sana Khan launches own face spa

Sana Khan recently shared a logo of the spa on social media



Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan, who is set to launch her own face spa, says skin care is her priority. Sana shared a logo of the spa on social media, and wrote: "I love beauty and that is no secret to anyone be it make-up or skin care, skin care being my top priority! So finally I launch my own place called Face Spa which is all about the face only other details will follow soon."

On the acting front, Sana was last seen in "Wajah Tum Ho" and did a special appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever