Sana Khan: People asked why it took me so long to realise that I was in the wrong profession

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas Sayed last month and began to share pictures with her husband on her Instagram account for her fans. And in October, she also shared a post where she announced that she would be quitting the world of showbiz. She has now talked about her marriage and a lot of other things.

In an interview with The Times of India, when asked about meeting Sayed for the first time and what drew her towards him, she said, "We first met in 2017 in Mecca. It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim, and not a Mufti. I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam."

She also revealed getting married to him wasn't easy and also talked about the reason behind the same. She spoke, "Getting married to Anas wasn't an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental."

Also Read: Sana Khan Shares A Picture With Husband Mufti Anas Sayed, Says 'Married Each Other For The Sake Of Allah'

She also spoke about quitting showbiz and why she felt she was in the wrong profession. She said, "A lot of people asked why it took me so long to realise that I was in the wrong profession. You don't realise a lot of things immediately. Also, in my case, it was a question of livelihood; I was the sole earning member in my family. The lockdown helped me realise that I had to take this step. The work I was doing was not my cup of tea. I am grateful for what the industry has given me, but I realised that I didn't belong there."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sana Khan Shares A New Picture With Husband Mufti Anas Sayed, Talks About 'Halal Love'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news Also, download the new mid-day Android iOS

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.