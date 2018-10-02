Sana Khan plays a rough and tough character in Zindabaad

television

Sana Khan

Sana Khan will be essaying a rough and tough character in Vikram Bhatt's web series, Zindabaad. The Jai Ho (2014) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016) actor plays an intelligence officer in the political drama.

She has had enough of the glam doll roles. Sana hopes this will be an image makeover and fetch her some real roles.

Talking about the character Sana Khan said, "Well I am feeling great to play Benazir in Zindabaad. Firstly, because I relate to her completely in terms of thinking. I am a strong, independent girl like her, but I am still sensitive. I am patriotic, and I can take few chances if it works for the good and the betterment of my country and I am happy that the script shows some reality about both countries keeping their respect and not letting down any side of the border!! This web is all about love, peace and some right decisions!! And I hope people see it with the same perception as it's made!! And only get the good out of it."

Further she adds, "I also feel that it is tough to touch such a subject as an actor and as a director so I am proud that I went ahead and played Benazir without any kind of hesitation, fully knowing about the mixed response we might get. I am glad that Sidhant directed this subject beautifully."

