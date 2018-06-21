Sana Saeed experiments with comedy

Comedy Circus will air on Sony Entertainment Television. Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan will take the judges' seat for the show

Sana Saeed

Actress Sana Saeed is set to explore the comedy genre with Comedy Circus. She is excited to experiment and knows it's a challenge. "I am really excited to experiment by attempting comedy for the first time. I know it is going to be really challenging," Sana said in a statement.

She was kicked about the show when she was told about how different it would be and that it was going to make a comeback after 5 years. "Having a good sense of humour is really important and making people laugh is a really challenging thing in today's world. I am really excited to be a part of the show and now that I am paired up with really talented partners, I am all set to win the show. I think I will be having a great time," added the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" actress. "Comedy Circus" will air on Sony Entertainment Television. Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan will take the judges' seat for the show, produced by Optimystix.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever