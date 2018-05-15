Sanah Kapoor: Lucky to have brother like Shahid

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor will next be seen in the multi-starrer family drama Khajoor Pe Atke



Sanah Kapoor

Actress Sanah Kapoor, step-sister of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, says she feels blessed to have a caring and protective brother like him. The actress, who made her film debut with "Shaandaar" in which she shared screen space with father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid, told IANS: "I feel really lucky to have a brother like Shahid. Since there is an age gap between us, he literally saw me growing up before his eyes. So he is very protective of me.

"At the same time, he is one of those family members whom I can call up anytime and share things that I cannot share with my parents otherwise. So, he is my friend too. He is one of the loving brothers one can have." Sanah will next be seen in the multi-starrer family drama Khajoor Pe Atke.

On her character in the film, Sanah said: "I am playing a young girl named Nayantara who has to come to Mumbai with her parents to meet one of the family members who is on the death bed. However, she is least interested in going to the hospital. She has her own plan to have fun in Mumbai city. It is a quirky character with a lot of fun element to it." The film "Khajoor Pe Atke" is releasing on May 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever