Sanatan Sanstha sends defamation notice to NCP's Nawab Malik

national

While the notice, dated September 17, sought damages of Rs 10 crore from Malik and the newspaper, the NCP leader said he would fight the organisation in the court

Nawab Malik

The right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha has sent a legal notice to NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik over a news report, alleging defamation. Malik's statements in a report published by a Marathi newspaper on August 11, under the headline "Sanatan Sanstha (involved) in terror activities — Nawab", caused "irreparable loss" to the Sanstha and lowered its reputation, it said.

While the notice, dated September 17, sought damages of Rs 10 crore from Malik and the newspaper, the NCP leader said he would fight the organisation in the court. The Sanstha's spokesperson confirmed that it had sent the notice.

The Sanatan Sanstha was recently in the news when it was found that Vaibhav Raut, one of the persons arrested by the state police for an alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state, had purportedly mentioned on his Facebook page that he was the Sanstha's member.

While the Sanstha denied any connection with Raut, Opposition NCP and Congress demanded a ban on it for alleged links to terror activities. Malik tweeted Friday that he would give a reply to the notice and expose the Sanstha.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever