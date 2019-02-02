Sanaya Irani welcomes Finn Walker Irani to her family. Check out this adorable baby's photo

television

Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram account to share the photo of her nephew Finn Walker Irani

Sanaya Irani with Finn Walker Irani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanayairani.

Television actor Sanaya Irani is one of the most popular artists and is often in the news for her work and PDA with husband Mohit Sehgal. Sanaya has again grabbed headlines for her latest Instagram post, which has an adorable picture of a baby.

She shared a photo with her nephew Finn Walker Irani and captioned it, "Meet the newest member of my family Finn Walker Irani.... the cutest thing that could ever happen to me. Welcome to our crazy family, you’re in for hell of a ride my sweet baby boy [sic]."

At first, her fans thought that Sanaya and Mohit have become parents to this super cute baby boy. However, later it was learned that this is Sanaya's nephew.

Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, which had the plot based on college and attracted amazing attraction from the youth. The show is still remembered and the duo - Sanaya and Mohit - are going strong till date. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2016.

Other than this, Sanaya has done shows like Left Right Left, Rangrasiya and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Sanaya's last outing was in the web series, Zindabaad where she played the role of a RAW agent.

