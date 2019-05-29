Sand boas worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Thane, two arrested

crime

The police apprehended the duo in Bhayander and on searching their bag, they found two sand boas, worth around Rs 2.45 crore in the illegal wildlife market

Representational picture

Thane: Two sand boa snakes worth around Rs 2.5 crore were seized in Thane district in Maharashtra and two persons were arrested in this connection on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch at a spot in Bhayander and spotted two men moving there in a suspicious manner, Ram Balsing attached to Navghar police station said.

The police apprehended the duo and on searching their bag, they found two sand boas, worth around Rs 2.45 crore in the illegal wildlife market, he said, adding that the accused were planning to sell the reptiles. The two men, Wazid Hussain Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi (47) and Shambu Acchelal Paswan (39), both hailing from neighbouring Mumbai, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said.

The police were trying to ascertain from where the accused got the snakes, the official said. Sand boas, a non-venomous protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates