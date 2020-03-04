Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Who are Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra running from?

Well, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, has been in the making for quite some time. This was supposed to release on August 3, 2018, but the date was pushed to March 1, 2019, due to reasons best known to the makers.

But it seems the release date was destined to be changed again. It's finally out on March 20, 2020, and we also finally get to see the trailer. First of all, Arjun is named Pinky and Parineeti is named Sandeep. Two points for that! Now to the plot, the best thing about the trailer is how Banerjee has shrouded the narrative in secrecy. There's a mystery behind Sandeep's character and why she's on the run. In comes Arjun's Pinky, who helps her in eloping.

This leads to the beginning of the journey of two people who were always destined to be together. It also has some fine actors like Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Jaideep Ahlawat. There are only a few filmmakers who can marry noir and humour together, and Banerjee is one of them. The trailer has plenty of moments of gore and amusement, both.

Take a look:

It has been a long wait for the makers to see their film on the celluloid, and given the genius of Banerjee, it seems Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar could be worth a watch!

