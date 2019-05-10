Sandeep Patil back at Cross Maidan!

cricket

More than 25 years after hanging up his boots, ex-India star cricketer Sandeep Patil returns to a special venue as a mentor of ARCS, Andheri before T20 Mumbai League

ARCS, Andheri mentor Sandeep Patil makes a point during a practice session. Pic/Ashish Raje

Former national chief selector and currently mentor of ARCS Andheri team, Sandeep Patil wants his team to make a statement in the second edition of T20 Mumbai League beginning May 14. Patil, who has guided many a state and international team — including Kenya, who reached the 2003 World Cup semi-final — was seen assessing each ARCS player during his team's practice game from the Karnatak Sporting Association's tent at Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

ARCS ended at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural edition last year and Patil was clear on what the outfit have to do this year. "There are expectations to play good cricket, to make a statement, make a mark. No team will want to lose and no player wants to fail. We are trying our best to make a positive statement. It's an opportunity for everyone to contribute," Patil told mid-day.

When asked about the challenges in the T20 format, Patil said: "It is quite important to adapt to changes. How you adjust determines whether you have done well or no." Being at the far end of Cross Maidan caused Patil to recall his younger days. He remembered scoring a century before lunch for Shivaji Park Youngsters against Karnatak SA in a Kanga League match before making his 1979-80 debut for India. "This is where I grew [in stature] while playing club matches and inter-office games. I have fond memories of Azad, Cross and Oval maidans. I still remember the kalakattawala chacha and going to the famous khau galli," Patil recalled.

Back to ARCS. The franchise has now experienced players like Shubham Ranjane, Akhil Herwadkar, Kevin Almeida, Akash Parkar, Tushar Deshpande and Iqbal Abdulla who have represented Mumbai. Dr PV Shetty, the ex-MCA Jt Secretary and now ARCS team director, has high hopes. "We are happy to have a formidable side and we hope to do well. We are lucky to have Sandeep Sir. His knowledge and advice will be of immense help to the players," said Shetty.

