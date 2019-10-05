Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli come together for MCA elections

With the Justice Lodha Committee granting international cricketers an automatic vote in their state association affairs, it was the beginning of a new chapter in Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) history yesterday.

Such was their enthusiasm that the first three voters to turn up were cricketers — Sandeep Patil followed by Jatin Paranjape and Sameer Dighe. Of the 39 male and female cricketers registered to vote, 30 turned up. Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood buddy Vinod Kambli came together for the elections.

Tendulkar said they were voting for the betterment of Mumbai's cricket. "Everyone has turned up [to vote] in the interest of Mumbai Cricket Association. Whatever Mumbai has been able to achieve in the past so many years should continue," Tendulkar said at the Wankhede Stadium. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Chandrakant Patankar, 88, was the oldest Test cricketer to cast his vote. "It's a good thing. Now, cricketers may enter administration in more numbers and contribute to the game as well as their association."

