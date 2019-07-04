Sandeep Patil: Selectors messed it up

cricket

Ex-chief selector Sandeep Patil slams MSK Prasad's panel for "step-motherly" treatment to Ambati Rayudu, who quit international cricket yesterday

India's Ambati Rayudu bats against England during the ODI tri-series at Brisbane in 2015. Pic/Getty Images

Ambati Rayudu has retired hurt. To say this is far from the truth is like saying India do not have a chance to win the ongoing World Cup. Yesterday, the middle order batsman announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Rayudu was among the reserves for the World Cup after he failed to make it in the 15-man squad picked by MSK Prasad & Co in April. But despite injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, he was not summoned.

Shankar suffered a toe injury recently and was ruled out of the tournament. India's Test batsman Mayank Agarwal was called in as replacement despite Rayudu being rated as a fine No. 4 batsman by no less a figure than skipper Virat Kohli.

'A wonderful journey'

"I have come to the decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought upon for the last 25 years at various different levels," he said in a BCCI media release.



Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil, the former India batsman, coach and chief selector, was vehement while reacting to Rayudu's retirement announcement. "This is sad. Step-motherly treatment has been dished out to Rayudu and all this has been handled very badly," Patil told mid-day, referring to the choice of Vijay Shankar's replacement. "Look, Mayank is a good player and we cannot say that there has been any bungling simply because we have reached the semi-finals of the tournament. But somewhere I would say that all this doesn't do justice to the horses for courses policy. I had Rayudu in my team for the World Cup," remarked Patil.

Close bond

The former attacking batsman who played Test cricket from 1979-80 to 1984-85, has had a close bond with Rayudu. Apart from Patil coaching an India 'A' team that Rayudu was a part of, he was also involved in the Indian Cricket League (ICL) which Rayudu participated in. And Patil was chief selector when Rayudu made his India debut in 2013.

Patil didn't seem to believe that it was the team management that kept Rayudu out of the mix. "I beg to differ. I believe that only the selectors have messed things up," he said. Rayudu played 55 ODIs and six T20 internationals. He played his last edition of the Indian Premier League in Chennai Super Kings colours.

