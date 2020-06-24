Sandeep Patil's message to players on comeback during COVID-19: All in the mind

Former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil has been a prominent cricketer for the country during the 1980s. A middle-order batsman with hard-hitting power, Patil played 29 Test matches and scored 1,588 runs including 4 centuries and 7 fifties averaging at 36.93. Patil's highest Test score is 174. In ODIs, he made his debut in December 1980 and played 45 matches with1,005 runs to his name at an average of 24.51. Patil's highest score remained 84 with 9 fifties.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Winning the Cup -- 1983’, former India cricketer Sandeep Patil expresses his views on how players can be mentally ready to bounce back during COVID-19 times, “These are pretty uncertain times and the challenge to bounce back without any injuries will be a real task for any player. But they need to remember that all these challenges will first have to be dealt strongly in the mind. You need to begin slowly and ensure that you tune your focus firmly on making an injury-free comeback.

Patil also went on to talk about his coaching days with the Kenyan cricket team, "Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I used to always focus on players being mentally strong before any tournament. During the 83 World Cup final, after we were restricted to 183, we thought we were down and out. But before stepping onto the field for the second innings, we all made a very fervent resolution in our minds and as a team. The rest they say is history! Bowling to the likes of Greenidge, Viv Richards was no easy task but because we were focussed on laying our hands on that trophy, we were able to do it. So, being mentally mature is very important for any sportsperson, not just cricketers."

