Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Kabir Singh never supported murder
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to news that TikTok star Johnny Dada, who killed flight attendant he was obsessed with, mouthed hostile dialogues of Shahid Kapoor-starrer
As the conversation about TikTok star Johnny Dada aka Ashwani Kumar gathered steam on social media, netizens are again debating the implications of one of the year's most controversial films, Kabir Singh. Kumar — who was known as the TikTok Villain for his angry videos on the platform — had murdered Nitika Sharma, a Dubai-based flight attendant he was obsessed with and who was to wed in December.
As the Bijnor police investigated Kumar's background — who was wanted for three murders in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently committed suicide last week — it came to light that he would often post images of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh. It appeared that the character's aggressive beliefs resonated with him — in one of his videos, the TikTok star mouthed Kapoor's dialogue from the film, "Jo mera nahin ho sakta, usse kisi aur ke hone ka mauka nahin doonga."
Ashwin Kumar
When mid-day reached out to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he was shocked at the development. "I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films [endorsed] killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy [the Telugu original] never [supported] murder," said the filmmaker, who has been battling brickbats since the movie hit theatres.
Vanga
On its release, critics argued that the Kiara Advani-starrer glorified the destructive attitude of the leading man — a dangerous step for cinema that has the power to influence the public. Point out that Kumar had quoted dialogue from the film, and Vanga says, "The man in question seems to have some psychological issue. Such people often look up to Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons or politicians. If you see Shahid's character in the film, he is a self-destructive person who is harming himself more than anyone else."
-
The son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor, born in New Delhi, on January 25, 1981. The actor's parents separated when he was three, and Shahid continued living with his mother. When the actor moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai at the age of 10, he joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy. Shahid Kapoor appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s, and his brief stint in Subhash Ghai's Taal went unnoticed. Later, he was featured in a few music videos and television commercials. (All photos/Shahid Kapoor's official Instagram account and mid-day archives)
-
Pankaj Kapur shifted to Mumbai to marry actress Supriya Pathak, while Shahid continued living in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor, while talking about his childhood, said, "My mother was a struggling actor, who separated from my dad when I was growing up. I got to know my father only after turning 18. So, I had a regular middle-class childhood, devoid of attention."
-
Shahid Kapoor shares a cordial relationship with his step-mother and actress Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapoor and Ruhaan Kapoor (children of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak). Though we are yet to see Ruhaan on the silver screen, Sanah has already made her Bollywood debut with Shaandaar, where she shared the screen space with brother Shahid and father Pankaj Kapur. She played Alia Bhatt's on-screen sister in the film.
Pictured: (L-R) - Shahid, Sanah, Pankaj Kapur, Ruhaan and Supriya Pathak.
-
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem too married later. She married actor Rajesh Khatter in 1990, but the duo called off their marriage in 2001. Neelima and Rajesh's son Ishaan shares a warm relationship with Shahid Kapoor.
Pictured: Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azeem
-
Ishaan Khattar made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, opposite late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Even before making his Bollywood debut, Ishaan was seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, along with Malavika Mohanan. Ishaan and Shahid share a great relationship, even though they are half-brothers.
-
For a recent magazine interview Ishaan's big brother Shahid Kapoor, was asked about his views on Ishaan's big screen debut. He says, "I do feel very proud of the work that he has done. But I don't want to talk about it. I want people to see it. Let people see it and let people decide."
-
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Kapoor in a private ceremony in July 2015 in Delhi.
-
We don't think we need to introduce the little munchkin in the picture with Shahid Kapoor. Do we? Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor welcomed their first child Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. The duo shares lovely pictures of this little angel on social media, and this star kid already has a huge fan following.
-
Shahid Kapoor said the strongest people in his life have been women, especially his mother Neelima Azeem who has been a single parent. He once called his wife Mira and daughter Misha his "whole world" and said he couldn't have been happier in his life than now.
-
Misha Kapoor has been paparazzi's favourite. And thanks to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's adorable Instagram posts, Misha has already got fan clubs on social media.
-
Misha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood and the proud parents cannot help but share cute pictures of her on the social media, every now and then.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been often spotted with their hands locked into each other at parties or award shows. They aren't afraid of expressing their affection in public. Luncheons, dinners, gym, they hit everywhere together as a teenage couple madly in love.
-
Talking about Misha, in one of the interviews, Mira Rajput said, "Shahid and I will make sure Misha has her own space and not feel the pressure of being in a certain way because there are people around her (referring to fans). I think she is growing to see her father work so hard. She will have to respect that and figure out how she is going to manoeuvre her way through that, and I will help her with that."
-
Wifey Mira said she is extremely happy and also surprised to see a different side of Shahid as a doting father. "Shahid has it in him to be very loving and caring and the love that you have for your children is different. Seeing the fatherly love was surprising for me."
-
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira have constantly expressed concern over the attention given by shutterbugs to daughter Misha. "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job."
-
Shahid's new role as a father, and husband, has changed the way he looks at his priorities. "I am responsible for a woman who has left her life in Delhi to be with me. I am responsible for my daughter and must be an example for her. I have to be a good human being first, a good actor later. I've realised that this drastic shift is helping me grow as both."
-
The little family was once again blessed with a baby on September 5, 2018, and they named him Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor had to juggle with the erratic schedules of his then-upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In fact, the actor had to cancel some of his promotional events to spend enough time with the family.
-
We wish the doting father and the most loving husband of B-town, Shahid Kapoor, more happiness!
Shahid Kapoor is a complete family man now, but did you know he grew up in a broken family environment? Today, on the release of his film Kabir Singh, here's a look at Shahid Kapoor's life from his childhood days till date. (All pics/Instagram)
