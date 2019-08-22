Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mother passes away

regional-cinema

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mother breathed her last on Thursday morning in Warangal, Telangana

Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Photo: Yogen Shah

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mother breathed her last on Thursday, August 22, 2019, morning while Vanga was in Mumbai. The director immediately rushed to Warangal, Telangana upon learning this news.

The last rites of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's mother was scheduled for Thursday evening. Many actors and personalities from the south film industry have offered their condolences.

The Kabir Singh director was born in Warangal, Telangana to Prabhakar Reddy and Sujatha.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gained popularity in the Hindi film industry through his latest hit film, Kabir Singh. He remade his superhit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy in Bollywood. While Arjun Reddy had Vijay Deverakonda, Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh went on to become a massive blockbuster by minting plenty of crores at the box office. The film has emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2019 in the Hindi film industry.

Our heartfelt condolences for his mother's soul.

