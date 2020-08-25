Sandeep Tiwari's Journey From Rags To Riches

It is pretty common to think that Governments are responsible for increasing the living standards of people and bringing a change, but history speaks otherwise. Entrepreneurs are the ones who have changed lives and continue to change fortunes for cities in one go.

One such place which contributes innumerable entrepreneurs and innovators is India, and this post is about one such entrepreneur who has become a role model for youngsters. Sandeep Tiwari is the founder and CEO of Digisun IT Network Pvt. Ltd. He is also the owner of the famous contest11 app.

He is currently running one of the most prominent fantasy games businesses in India along with an international Digital Marketing Agency. There is a lot to learn from him, and he continues to innovate with new things every day.

In this post, we set out to discover his journey from his early childhood days to how the businessman evolved in him, and he founded all the success that he has today.

Childhood days

Sandeep was born in the magical city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in the year 1992. There are some common traits in all entrepreneurs, and most of the time, you can spot these at young ages. The same was the case with Sandeep, who was an inquisitive child.

He would ask a lot of questions to his parents and teachers who would always answer his queries but also got amazed by some very intellectual and business issues he would ask. He would often question how things work and slowly developed a habit of understanding businesses.

He would analyze businesses and often present his own ways of doing things. He also started experimenting with small business ventures which slowly grew to big ones as he aged.

Fast forward to the year 2014

There was a common problem which he faced in all of his initial businesses and also saw companies facing similar challenges all over the world.

The problem was marketing, and he was amazed after witnessing companies with subpar products succeed with good marketing. In contrast, some fantastic products couldn’t make it big due to a lack of marketing.

The past decade has seen a significant shift in consumer behaviour, all thanks to digitization and globalization. Digital Marketing is the future of business, and he found his true calling and passion in the world of IT.

He began experimenting and learning digital marketing ways and would spend hours and day into learning and mastering concepts including -

â SEO

â Website creation

â Media buying including Facebook and google ads

â App Development

â Social Media Marketing

â Funnel Creation

â Email Marketing

â Blogging and Affiliate Marketing

He practised and mastered all of these skills, which helped him earn a decent amount of money. His results attracted a lot of companies, and he made a lot of Digital Marketing clients which he served all along the way.

The journey from 0 to 1 Lac+ per day

Just like most of the youngsters, Sandeep started his journey with no income from his ventures. The world of Digital Marketing fascinated him, and he began with his Blog. Sound knowledge and experiments with SEO enabled him to create a regular income with Google Adsense.

Alongside his Blog, he also started earning from companies who would seek his services. The biggest booster to his earning was the Contest11 App which currently hosts more than 24,000 visitors in a day.

Finally, all his ventures started paying off, and he finally achieved his set target of earning 1 Lac rupees per day. There was no turning back from there, and he would continue to experiment and create new companies.

Dropping from MBA in the year 2019

Business interests prompted him to pursue an MBA. Sandeep was more interested in the practical implementation of the concepts that he was learning during his MBA.

The year 2019 was fortunate enough for Sandeep as he was able to generate resources and the tools that would allow him to pursue his ventures full-time. He dropped out of his MBA in 2019.

Fantasy online gaming

If there is anything other than Digital Marketing that fascinates Sandeep, it is fantasy gaming. Seeing the rise of the trend in India and the world, he developed contest11 which is one of the top fantasy gaming apps.

The concept is pretty unique in which you can select your team for any particular game and earn lots of money by giving the right predictions.

Talking about the future

Sandeep continues to innovate, and we wait for more announcements from his side. We encourage all readers to follow his footsteps and make a name for India by building new things and making life easier for the world!

