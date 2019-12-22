Sandeepa Dhar all set to taste the world of the underworld with her web series MumBhai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sandeepa Dhar is the latest addition to the web series, MumBhai, co-starring Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher. The show focusses on the dark underbelly of the city. Dhar, who was seen in Heropanti (2014), has begun prepping for her role in the cop and gangster drama.

The show apparently takes inspiration from real-life cops and gangsters, with Bedi's character modelled on encounter specialist Daya Nayak. In an exclusive interview to mid-day, Angad said, "I have played an Army [officer] in Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and the upcoming Kargil Girl. But playing a cop is new to me. I will have to undergo physical preparation and technical training to understand the milieu."

Prod him on playing Nayak, and all he is willing to divulge is, "It's based on some valiant cops of the city, but we aren't making a biography. So, the research has to be thorough and vast because the stories have been adequately fictionalised."

We consciously wanted to model my character on real people of the Mumbai police force. My character had to look like one of them," he explains, adding that he has altered his workout regimen to attain a heavy frame for the part. "I am beefing up for the role. Encounter specialists don't have six-pack abs, so that's not the look I am aiming for. I will make dietary changes and create a specialised regimen which will help me attain a bigger frame. I have been an athlete since my childhood, so I usually go about charting out my own regimen."

Coming back to Sandeepa Dhar recently gave an audition for the lead role for a Hollywood movie called Red Notice. It's the character of an Indian Brit girl and by the looks of it, Sandeepa fits in it beautifully. The big news is that the movie will star Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead

