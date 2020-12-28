Sandesh, TS Jodha excel in saddle at Pune

Leading jockey A Sandesh dominated the Sunday card at Pune by booting home three winners. The Matheran boy raced to the top of the jockeys' table, consolidating his lead over arch rival Trevor Patel who missed the Pune action this week on account of riding engagements at Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Winning streak

Interestingly, TS Jodha, who hit the headlines by scoring a double on the Friday card, repeated the feat yet again yesterday, when he rode Epiphany and Enlightened to decisive victories.

In fact, like Friday, Sunday also turned out to be the day when as many as five professionals shared the day's honours with at least two winners against their names.

Trainer-jockey combo

Sandesh's three wins included two piping hot favorites--Menilly (lower division of the Vijay's Pride Plate) and Market King (the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy) which were both trained by Shiraz Sunderji; just like T S Jodha's two winning mounts--Epiphany & Enlightened--were both saddled by Ms Nazzak B Chenoy, the only lady horse trainer in Western India. Sandesh's third victory came astride the Imtiaz Sait-trained Miss Scarlett who triumphed in the Mrs Patmore Plate after a brief tussle with Take It Easy (K Nazil up).

Besides Sunderji and Ms Chenoy, who ended the day with a brace each, trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha also led in two winners on the card with Golden Era (Neeraj Rawal up) and Thunderclap (CS Jodha up) who won the M H Ahmedbhoy Trophy & the Siachen Plate respectively.

