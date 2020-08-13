Sandhya Mridul: Sushant Singh Rajput left behind a very important debate

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has not only left behind a void that shall never be filed but also left behind one major question- How is the Hindi film industry as a place to work at? Several Bollywood actors and filmmakers have given different views and opinions in these last two months since the debate began on social media.

The outsiders, who struggled a lot and made a mark for themselves after years of patience and perspiration spoke about how they were unfairly replaced in films without any prior intimation or information. And now, Bollywood actress Sandhya Mridul has talked to Hindustan Times and stated how the insider vs outsider topic was supposed to be a debate and has turned into anything but.

She said, "Sushant left behind a very important debate, and I believe that everything should be a discussion, and not mentally abusive to anybody right now. This whole insider vs outsider was not supposed to be an ugly witch-hunting battle. It was supposed to be a debate, a conversation."

She added, "I'm not saying that it didn't happen to me or I didn't have the guts to say it. I agree in this industry, there were a few actors about whom a whole narrative was created because we pissed off somebody important, there's no denying that. But to sit and continuously abuse, is also not right. It's not the energy that we need to create."

She also said that there are instances when an actor loses an opportunity but there are different ways to address the issue. Mridul stated, "I know good work will come. If it doesn't, then you speak about it. Yes, we all feel angry and we've all lost out on opportunities, so it's about changing the system and not bringing down someone. But, there are different ways to do that."

And also shedding light on the vitality of social media and the role it can play in an actor's life, she said, "Today, actors are very fortunate. This is a battle that we've fought in the last decade. It was far more then than it is now. But, things are open now because of social media, as everybody has a voice. Earlier, some of us weren't big enough to have voices. If one doesn't promote you, you can promote yourself. I'm not saying you should not be angry but use it properly. Fight the fight, but fairly."

The actress is known for films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Force, and Ragini MMS 2. She was recently seen with Karisma Kapoor in Mentalhood.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news