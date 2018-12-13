Sandra Bullock labels herself neurotic

hollywood

Sandra Bullock dubbed herself "neurotic and afraid every day" while detailing her list of worries as a parent

Sandra Bullock

Actress Sandra Bullock dubbed herself "neurotic and afraid every day" while detailing her list of worries as a parent. She stars as a mother who desperately tries to save her two children from a mysterious force in the new post-apocalyptic horror film Bird Box.

And Bullock has now admitted to having the same fears when it comes to her own children Louis, 8, and Laila, 6. "I know now what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic," Bullock said in an interview, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Offering further context she said her terror stemmed from "what's happening in the world, am I a good mother? When they leave the house and go to school I check my phone constantly... do the school call?

"Are they going to get hurt. If they're leaving with someone else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax in a world than spins that kind of worry and remind myself, and my children, that it is also a hopeful place."

