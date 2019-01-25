Sandra Bullock to produce Reborn for Netflix

hollywood

Sandra Bullock most recently collaborated with the streaming giant on Susanne Bier-directed post-apocalyptic horror Bird Box

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is gearing up to work on another Netflix project, Reborn. The 54-year-old actor most recently collaborated with the streaming giant on Susanne Bier-directed post-apocalyptic horror Bird Box. She will produce the new project, Reborn, which will be helmed by Chris McKay. He has films like The Lego Batman Movie and Robot Chicken to his directing credits.

The movie is based on Mark Millar and Greg Capullo's comic book series of the same name. McKay is adapting the script, the streaming giant said in a press release. The story follows an elderly woman who dies in a Manhattan hospital only to find herself reborn in the afterlife world of Adystria, where good and evil are waging an eternal war amid dragons. She then sets off on a quest to find her late husband.

The project will also be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, while Millar and Capullo will serve as executive producers. Samantha Nisenboim will be the co-producer.

