Sandra Oh wins big, becomes first Asian actor to win multiple Golden Globes

hollywood

The co-host for Golden Globes 2019, Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Killing Even

Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve winner Sandra Oh poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

The co-host for Golden Globes 2019, Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Killing Even. Taking to the stage, Oh thanked series created Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the entire cast of the series.

The win is Oh's second Golden Globe win, making her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes. She had earlier won it in 2006 for essaying the role of Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.

"But mostly, there are two people here that I'm so grateful that they're here with me. I'd like to thank my mother and my father,' Oh added, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This is Oh's first win for playing the character of an MI5 analyst Eve Polastri, who became obsessed with an unhinged female assassin named Villanelle. The role had earned her an Emmy nomination last year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever