Sandwiched goodness

Thanks to this writer's Anglo-Indian lineage, roast beef has been a staple at the family dining table. Of course, the version prepared at home still wins the top prize by a mile and more. The meaner, spicier avatar whipped up by cooks manning roadside dhabas on Kerala's highways also get a vote for the robust seasoning and spice mastery over the meat. Closer home, the city's diverse Catholic communities throw up interesting and very different variants.

Recently, the roast beef pao sandwich served as part of Bombay Vintage's Bandra Festive Bazaar menu by chef Gracian de'Souza, got our vote. The tender portions of shredded beef packed into the buttery, fresh-off-the-oven pao take you back to the aromas emanating from an authentic Anglo-Indian kitchen. It's slow-roasted for four hours with spices, and is a tribute to Bandra's Café Andora and Hearsch Bakery that I frequented as a collegian,” shares chef de'Souza, revealing his inspiration. The whisky bacon jam and mustard cress add to the flavourful experience.

Till January 15, 12 noon to 1 am

At Bombay Vintage, Regal Cinema Circle, Madame Cama Road, Colaba.

Call 22880017

