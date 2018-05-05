Sangeita Chauhaan enters 'Piyaa Albela'

Actor Sangeita Chauhaan will play a cameo role in Rajshri Productions' "Piyaa Albela". "It is a cameo. I am extremely happy to be a part of Sooraj Barjatya's show again



Picture courtesy/Sangeita Chauhaan Instagram account

Actor Sangeita Chauhaan will play a cameo role in Rajshri Productions' "Piyaa Albela". "It is a cameo. I am extremely happy to be a part of Sooraj Barjatya's show again. I earned fame because of my character name -- Meghana in the show 'Swabhimaan' and once again I will play a role with the same name," Sangeita said in a statement.

"Meghana was sent to London for further studies. She will now come back. There is a major twist with my entry," she added. As per sources, Sangeita will play a blind woman in the show, a character never explored by her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever