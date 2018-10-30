Sangh Parivar outfits seek law for Ram temple

national

SC fixes hearing of the case for the first week of January

A delegation from Assam visits the Nirman Karyashala, the Ramjanmabhoomi temple construction workshop, in Ayodhya, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Declining an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court fixed the politically sensitive issue for first week of January before an "appropriate bench" and left a decision on the timeline to it, sparking demands for an ordinance for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The order by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi triggered a chorus of demands from within the BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits that the Centre bring an ordinance or legislation in the winter session of Parliament for early construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls without waiting for the apex court verdict. However, Congress and Muslim groups wanted all stakeholders to wait for the verdict.

Observing that the SC has its "own priorities", the CJI said the future course of hearing on multiple appeals filed against the Allahabad HC verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute will be decided by the "appropriate bench" that will be constituted.

Owaisi challenges govt for ordinance

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the Modi government to bring in an ordinance for early construction of the Ram temple, amid demands within Sangh outfits to do so. Soon after the SC said the Ayodhya land dispute cases would be heard in the first week of January 2019, voices emerged within the BJP, favouring early construction of the temple.

Ram temple not on our agenda: JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, on Monday said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on the party's agenda. The JD-U also made it categorically clear that it would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit that would commence hearing in January 2019.

