Sangita Ghosh: Learnt a lot from Aruna Irani

Sangita Ghosh says that while working on it, Aruna Irani used to guide her and help her with the nitty-gritty of acting

Aruna Irani's "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" is one of the most popular shows of actress Sangita Ghosh. She says that while working on it, the veteran actress used to guide her and help her with the nitty-gritty of acting. On her experience of working with her co-stars, Sangita said in a statement: "I had worked with Aruna Irani in 'Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand', and it was a pleasure working with her."

"Aruna Irani, who has been a part of more than 300 films, also has a great experience in direction and production. She would guide me at each and every step." She learnt the "nitty-gritty of acting" from Aruna.

"She is an amazing actress and doesn't fail to amaze us even today. I look up to her and I consider myself lucky to have worked with her," said Sangita. Sangita is currently seen in the show "Divya Drishti".

