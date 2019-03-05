Sangita Ghosh reacts to trolls for her Pishachini act in Divya Drishti

television

Sangita Ghosh says she is unfazed by those trolling her for Pishachini act in Divya Drishti

Sangita Ghosh

"Love stories, family dramas, and grey shades - I have done it all," laughs Sangita Ghosh, reflecting on her 19-year career. Realising that a supernatural show was missing from her resume, the actor - always game for a new challenge -gave her nod to Divya Drishti, a fantasy show that sees her play a Pishachini (demoness).

"It's not a horror show per se, it weaves in elements of fantasy into modern life. This was a first for me. There's a lot more you can experiment with when you go bad," says the actor.

Her character's exaggerated outfits, coupled with over-the-top antics, have made her a soft target for trolls. While her part has given rise to a slew of memes online, Ghosh is far from disturbed. "These things don't affect me. I am proud of what I am doing, it's a rare role that lets me explore so much as an artiste. If people are making memes on my character, it only goes to show that they are actually watching the series," she argues.

She is well-aware that international shows belonging to the same genre are miles ahead, with homegrown fantasy series looking like a poor cousin. But the actor prefers to look at the brighter side. "There is a stark difference between international shows and local content. But we do have some great scriptwriters and talented people working on special effects. We are always improving. The moment we stop looking down on our content, people will see the merit in it."

