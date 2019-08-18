Sangli floods: BMC heroes to be rewarded

mumbai

Teams sent from the civic department to offer flood relief will be given one month's salary

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers, who rushed to Sangli offering aid for flood relief, now have a reason to smile. The civic body chief, Praveen Pardeshi, has decided to give them an entire month's salary for the effort they put in after rains created havoc in the region last week.

After receiving an order from the commissioner last Sunday, various teams of the Solid Waste Management (SWD), sewerage operations, insecticide department, hydraulic department and fire brigade department left for Sangli. The largest team was of SWD that included around 450 workers and 50 executive officers. They cleared major roads and cleared 4,00,000 kg garbage within five days. Soon after situation normalised, the workers started vacating the region to return to Mumbai on Saturday.

Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner, SWD, said, "We received a message regarding a reward in the form of an entire month's salary for third and fourth grade workers and half a month's salary for officer-level. There are some 500 employees from our department that had gone to Sangli for flood relief operations." Some officers from BMC's health department are also in Sangli.

450

No. of SWD workers sent to Sangli

