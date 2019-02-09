Sania Mirza and Athiya Shetty join hands for child welfare

bollywood

Sania Mirza and Athiya Shetty with the kids during the campaign's shoot

Taking mother Mana Shetty's vision forward, Athiya Shetty has joined hands with tennis star Sania Mirza to raise funds for Save The Children India, an initiative that promotes child welfare. The not-for-profit organisation has planned a fashion exhibition that will kick off in Mumbai next week.

The proceeds from the sales will be donated to different causes that the NGO champions, including education and healthcare of children. Ahead of the fundraiser, Mirza and Shetty shot for a special campaign in Worli village last week.

Mirza says that her sister Anam's fashion line, Label Bazaar, too has tied up with the initiative. "The campaign is about how glamour and giving go hand-in-hand. Even though the exhibition is about fashion and lifestyle, it feels better to know that the proceeds from the event are directed towards a noble cause." No stranger to the camera, Mirza adds that it was fun teaming up with Shetty for the shoot as it was all about "being candid instead of striking poses."

Shetty, on her part, is glad that she can put her might behind the project that was envisioned by her grandmother. "Save The Children India was founded by my nani [Vipula Kadri] 30 years ago. This is my way of keeping her passion alive."

