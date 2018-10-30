Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy

tennis

Sania delivered the child early Tuesday morning, here and both mother and child were well.

Pic Courtesy/ Sania Mirza Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.

Sania delivered the child early Tuesday morning, in Hyderabad and both mother and child were well.

Shoaib tweeted: "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik."

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ #BabyMirzaMalik ðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂ¼ — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) 30 October 2018

After getting engaged in 2009, Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announced they were pregnant in April 2018. Sania Mirza is considered one of the finest tennis stars in India and she is also a multiple Grand Slam winner (3 times).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever