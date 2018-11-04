Sania Mirza finds motherhood 'overwhelming'

tennis

Sania Mirza

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has revealed that no achievement of hers can match that of being a mother. On Saturday, Sania posted on Instagram these pictures of son Izhaan watching his father and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik play a Twenty20 match v New Zealand in Dubai on a TV screen and a picture of three shoes.

"So it's been five days since we came into this world.. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son. We've even watched Baba play some cricket together since we've arrived."

"It truly is the biggest match, tournament achievement I've ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received. Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love, Sania, Shoaib and Izhaan @realshoaibmalik #Allhamdulillah (sic)," wrote Sania.

