Sania Mirza gets surprise from Shoaib Malik on her 34th birthday. See photos

India tennis ace Sania Mirza recently celebrated her 34th birthday recently (November 15) and received a cute and pleasant surprise by none other than her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

On Sania's birthday, Shoaib Malik surprised her after which the couple enjoyed celebrations along with their son Imran. Sania Mirza took to social media to share quite a few photos of her birthday celebrations. She first shared a solo photo of herself posing beside a lovely looking birthday cake surrounded by decorations for her birthday. Sania wrote, "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love. I truly feel blessed.. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.. and thank you to @realshoaibmalik for the amazing surprise."

Sania Mirza looked stunning in a long white flowery dress and white shoes. She then shared a photo with her husband Shoaib Malik and their son happily smiling away and simply captioned it 'Home.'

In the last photo she shared a photo of her and Shoaib posing in style and simply posted two red hearts.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the top sports stars in their respective countries, tied the knot in 2010. 8 years later in 2018, Sania and Shoaib welcomed their son and named him Imran Mirza Malik.

After retiring from singles competition in 2013, Sania Mirza focused on the doubles category and went on to become a multiple Grand Slam winner with one Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon title each. In the mixed doubles category, Sania Mirza won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open one time each.

Earlier this year in January, Sania Mirza made a comeback to tennis and went on to clinch the WTA Hobart International doubles title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania Mirza is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan Award.

