Sania Mirza gets surprise from Shoaib Malik on her 34th birthday. See photos
On Sania's birthday, Shoaib Malik surprised her after which the couple enjoyed celebrations along with their son Imran
India tennis ace Sania Mirza recently celebrated her 34th birthday recently (November 15) and received a cute and pleasant surprise by none other than her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.
On Sania's birthday, Shoaib Malik surprised her after which the couple enjoyed celebrations along with their son Imran. Sania Mirza took to social media to share quite a few photos of her birthday celebrations. She first shared a solo photo of herself posing beside a lovely looking birthday cake surrounded by decorations for her birthday. Sania wrote, "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love. I truly feel blessed.. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.. and thank you to @realshoaibmalik for the amazing surprise."
Sania Mirza looked stunning in a long white flowery dress and white shoes. She then shared a photo with her husband Shoaib Malik and their son happily smiling away and simply captioned it 'Home.'
In the last photo she shared a photo of her and Shoaib posing in style and simply posted two red hearts.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the top sports stars in their respective countries, tied the knot in 2010. 8 years later in 2018, Sania and Shoaib welcomed their son and named him Imran Mirza Malik.
After retiring from singles competition in 2013, Sania Mirza focused on the doubles category and went on to become a multiple Grand Slam winner with one Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon title each. In the mixed doubles category, Sania Mirza won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open one time each.
Earlier this year in January, Sania Mirza made a comeback to tennis and went on to clinch the WTA Hobart International doubles title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok.
Sania Mirza is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan Award.
Sania Mirza is a former world number one tennis star in the women's doubles category. Sania is also regarded as the most successful Indian female tennis player in history.
Sania Mirza was born in Mumbai to Hyderabadi Muslim parents named Imran and Naseema. Sania's father Imran is a builder by profession while her mother was part of the printing business.
Sania Mirza and her family moved to Hyderabad shortly where she and her younger sister Anam grew up.
Sania Mirza is a relative of former cricketers Ghulam Ahmed of India and Asif Iqbal of Pakistan.
Sania Mirza completed her schooling at Nasr in Hyderabad and has said that they have helped her in pursuing her dreams.
Sania Mirza started playing tennis since she was six years of age.
Sania Mirza was coached by her father and Roger Anderson.
Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam doubles winner.
Sania Mirza has won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open once each in women's doubles.
Sania Mirza has won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open once each in mixed doubles categories.
In October 2005, Sania Mirza was named in the list of 'One of the 50 heroes of India, by a magazine.
In 2010, a leading newspaper listed Sania Mirza in '33 women who made India proud'.
In 2016, Sania Mirza was listed among 100 most influential people in the world.
Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010. They were first married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad and then by the Pakistani wedding customs.
Sania Mirza announced she was pregnant in April 2018. She gave birth to a baby boy in October 2018. Sania and Shoaib named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza posing for a photo shoot when she was pregnant.
Sania Mirza looks glam as ever in this photo as she captioned it: Thank God for the best team ever who work so hard to make me look like this.
Sania Mirza with her younger sister Anam. Sania is quite close to Anam and they share a beautiful bond.
Sania Mirza and her sister Anam in a throwback photo. Sania wrote: Cause we’ve never needed anyone else #BFF #cuteness @anammirzaaa.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza with Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan. The two celebrities are very close friends.
Sania Mirza with Neha Dhupia on sets of the latter's talk show: Laughter riot with this crazy girl promise to feed you dinner tomm though @nehadhupia #NoFilterwithNeha #gettingmeintrouble
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza with her BFF Parineeti Chopra.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis. The two have won many women's doubles titles including Wimbledon in 2015.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Beauty and grace personified.
Sania Mirza is a huge fan of photos in monochrome and posts a lot of them on her Instagram profile.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza sports a glamourous hairdo ahead of an event.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza is all about the dazzle in this photo.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza backstage before shooting for 'Koffee With Karan'
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza poses in a blue dress ahead of an event.
Sania Mirza getting her 'gangsta' look on while in New York and captioned it: Swag Because it's NYC time.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza with Shilpa Shetty Kundra posing away at a party.
Sania Mirza loves monochrome and captioned this: Cause everything is better in black and white.
Sania Mirza shared this photo from a shoot and wrote: Lost in my own little bubble And it's just perfect.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza poses like a true diva for a photoshoot.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza looks ethnic as she poses for another photoshoot.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza looks like a total diva as pulls off the classic look in style.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza really knows how to pull off an Indian traditional as well as western attires.
IN PICTURE: Sania Mirza dresses up in a casual outfit for a label launch event.
Here's wishing the Diva of Indian tennis - Sania Mirza - a happy birthday!
India's first lady of tennis Sania Mirza is one of the most inspirational Indian sports figures we have seen in recent times. Sania Mirza performs all roles well, that of a tennis star as well as a wife and mother. As she celebrates her 34th birthday today, we showcase Sania's inspirational journey as a professional sportsperson as well as her life beyond the court. (Pictures Courtesy/ Sania Mirza Instagram)
