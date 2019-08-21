Sania Mirza gets tasty with Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali
Sania Mirza sends congratulatory wishes to Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali
Paksitan cricketer Hasan Ali, who married Indian national Shamia Arzoo in Dubai yesterday, received a cheeky wish from India tennis ace Sania Mirza.
"Hey, congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness... this time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though," Sania, who is married to Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, wrote to Ali on Twitter.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Sania Mirza and Veena Mallik's twitter war over parenting gets nasty