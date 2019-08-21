Sania Mirza gets tasty with Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

tennis

Sania Mirza sends congratulatory wishes to Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

Sania Mirza

Paksitan cricketer Hasan Ali, who married Indian national Shamia Arzoo in Dubai yesterday, received a cheeky wish from India tennis ace Sania Mirza.

"Hey, congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness... this time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though," Sania, who is married to Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, wrote to Ali on Twitter.

