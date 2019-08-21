Search

Sania Mirza gets tasty with Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

Aug 21, 2019

Paksitan cricketer Hasan Ali, who married Indian national Shamia Arzoo in Dubai yesterday, received a cheeky wish from India tennis ace Sania Mirza.

"Hey, congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness... this time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though," Sania, who is married to Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, wrote to Ali on Twitter.

