Sania Mirza: Me and my sister Anam never felt the need to have a brother

Tennis ace Sania Mirza says nothing has been finalised yet about a biopic on her life. There have been talks about a film being made on her life and there was also buzz that Rohit Shetty would be helming the project.

"No, not yet... There's obviously been a lot of talk going on and in pipeline. But there's nothing official yet," said Sania. Sania, who is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child. They have decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik, an amalgamation of their own last names.

Explaining the decision, Sania Mirza said: "That is something that has come from being a woman and being in a position that I have been in all my life. Coming from a culture where a lot of people, unfortunately, feel that having a boy will take the family and its name forward, and will be the 'chirag' of the family.

"I come from a family of two girls and we never felt the need to ever have a brother and we were never treated differently. At the end of the day, my husband is obviously someone who thinks that way as well."

