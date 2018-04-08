Sania Mirza: My child will have Mirza Malik as a surname

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik want a daughter



Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, 31, and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, 36, want a daughter, but whenever they decide to start a family, she would want her child's surname to be 'Mirza Malik'.

"Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," Sania said during a panel discussion on 'Gender Bias' at the 'Goa Fest 2018'.

"I have not changed my surname (post marriage) and my name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward," she added.

