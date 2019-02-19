Sania Mirza on Pulwama attacks: Why must I condemn an attack publicly?

tennis

India tennis ace Sania Mirza hits back after online criticism for not speaking out against the Pulwama terror attacks; calls February 14 a black day

India tennis star Sania Mirza. Pic/Mirza's Instagram accoun

Terming February 14, the day of the Pulwama attack when over 40 CRPF jawans were killed, as a black day for India, tennis star Sania Mirza has urged people to pray for peace instead of spreading more hate.

The Shoaib Malik factor

Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, said that CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack are true heroes.In a tweet, she expressed displeasure over demands that celebrities should be all over social media to condemn a terrorist attack.

"This post is for people who think that as celebrities we need to 'condemn' an attack, tweet and Instagaram and be all over social media to prove that we are patriotic and care about our country..why?? Cause we are celebs and some of you are frustrated individuals who have nowhere else to target your anger towards and grab every opportunity to spread more hate??" read a post by the Hyderabadi.

'I sweat for my country'

"I don't need to condemn an attack publicly or scream from rooftops all over social media that we are against terrorism. Of course we are against terrorism and anyone spreading it. Any person in their right mind is against terrorism and if not then that's a problem!! I play for my country, sweat for it and that's how I serve my country. I stand with the CRPF jawaans and their families, my heart goes out to them.

They are our true heroes. 14th February was a black day for India and I hope we never have to see another day like this, no amount of condolences can make any of this better. This day will not be forgotten and neither shall it be forgiven but YES, I will still pray for peace and you should too instead of spreading more hate. Anger is good if it's channeled into something productive. You are achieving nothing by trolling others. There was no place for terrorism in this world and there never will be," she added.

'Pak bahu Sania can't be Telangana brand ambassador'

Controversial BJP legislator Raja Singh called for removing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as the brand ambassador of Telangana, calling her "Pakistan's daughter-in-law". The Telangana Assembly member said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must immediately remove Mirza as the brand ambassador in the wake of the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

"We don't need a Pakistani bahu as brand ambassador of Telangana," said Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad. He feels that removing Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, as brand ambassador will send a strong message to Pakistan over its involvement in terror activities.

