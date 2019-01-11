Sania Mirza promotes sister Anam Mirza's fashion label on Instagram

tennis

Sania Mirza posts photos and videos on her social media, where she is seen promoting sister Anam Mirza's fashion brand

Sania Mirza (Pic/ Sania Mirza Instagram)

Sania Mirza posted photos on her Instagram stories, where she is seen promoting her sister Anam Mirza's fashion label in Bengaluru.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is often seen on Sania Mirza's social media feeds, spending time with her sister. Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza share a very close bond.

Although she is Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza is a star in her own right She has 1,15,000 followers on Instagram and is often in the news for her posts.

Anam Mirza is a fashion stylist and is a fashion curator at Label Bazaar. She is the one behind Sania Mirza's style statement on and off court.

Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2010. Their marriage was met with much trolling and backlash from a few section of fans from both countries, but nevertheless, they went strong. The couple announced they were pregnant in April 2018. Sania Mirza gave birth to a baby boy on 30th October 2018.

