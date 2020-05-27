Sania Mirza recalls how Shoaib Malik proposed to her: It was raw emotion

India's tennis star Sania Mirza has revealed how cricketer husband Shoaib Malik proposed to her.

In a chat with Pakistan's sports presenter Zainab Abbas, Sania, who has son Izhaan, one, with Shoaib, said: "A few months after we started seeing each other, he basically told me that, 'Look I want to marry you. I will come to meet your family, and you tell me when you want to get married because I want to marry you. So let me know if it's a yes'. I actually found that extremely real because I felt that there was no pretence in that. It was literally just raw emotion, and he felt it, and he just said it.

"That probably what attracted me towards him so much because he is not pretentious when it comes to things like that. Going down on the knees and putting heart-shaped things is just not his style. He is simple."

