Sania Mirza reveals she lost 26 kgs in 4 months, shares then and now photo online

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza recently took to social media to surpise her fans with a brand new photo online. Sania Mirza's latest post spoke about her weight loss journey as she gave all a detailed glimpse into what she worked on for in just four month and how she lost 26 kigs in order to make a comeback following a long layoff from tennis.

Sania Mirza wrote, "89 kilos vs 63. we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby ..feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can't cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can."

Sania Mirza's post was not only a surprise but she also encouraged others that if she could pull off a losing weight, given determination and dedication, others could do it as well.

Sania Mirza made her comeback to tennis and won the Hobart International title in January after she defeated second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Sania Mirza, who is a three-time doubles Grand Slam winner, made her returnk to tennis after a two-year hiatus. Initially it was due to injuries, while later she gave birth to her son in October 2018. At the Australian Open 2020, Sania Mira retired mid-way during the round one match after suffering a calf injury.

