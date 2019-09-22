Sania Mirza shares a stunning picture from her vacation tour
Sania Mirza is on vacation with her sister Anam
Sania Mirza
India's tennis ace Sania Mirza shared this picture with her 5.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday from her recent holiday with sister Anam and her girl gang abroad.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned it: "There are no short cuts to any place worth going." The picture received 42, 187 'likes' within an hour after she posted it on social media.
