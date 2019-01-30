Sania Mirza shares picture with her camera-loving son Izhaan

tennis

Sania Mirza shared a picture of herself with her adorable son Izhaan, with a thoughtful caption.

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan

Happy mommy Sania Mirza shared a cute picture of herself with her son Izhaan on Instagram and captioned it, "I’ve known love in its purest form through you, My boy. Ps- he loves the camera and tv, we just watched baba @realshoaibmalik winn #izhaanmirzamalik #allhamdulillah"

Earlier this week, Sania Mirza had shared pictures of her party with Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge, Parineeti Chopra and others.

After the birth of Sania Mirza's son Izhaan, mommy Mirza had spoken about herself and hubby Shoaib Malik not pressurising Izhaan on career choices. Sania Mirza had said, "I and my husband (Shoaib Malik) are not discussing it at all. He can be a doctor or whatever he wants to be, and that is how my parents have brought me about. They allowed me to choose whatever I wanted to do. Maybe, my son, will not be a sportsperson at all. You never know"

A former world No. 1 in Doubles tennis, Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Sania Mirza was ranked as India's No. 1 player in both the Singles and Doubles categories. Throughout her career, Sania Mirza had established herself as the most successful female Indian tennis player ever and one of the highest-paid and high-profile athletes in India.

