Sania Mirza slays it in a green gown for Awards function in Dubai

Tennis ace Sania Mirza posted a series of pictures in a beautiful green gown which was styled by her fashion designer sister Anam Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza (Pic/ Sania Mirza Instagram)

Sania Mirza posted a picture in a green gown with a silver neckpiece which was styled by her sister Anam Mirza.

The look was for an Awards function in Dubai and we can comfortably say that Sania Mirza nailed it.

Sania Mirza posted the pictures and captioned it, "Awards evening in Dubai . Styled by- @anammirzaaa assisted by- @tanushabajaj, Make up- @chandini_mohindra, Hair- @gohar__shaikh, Outfit- @shantanunikhil, Managed by - @think_ink_communications"

View this post on Instagram ððð A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) onMay 1, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram ð³ð³ð³ A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) onMay 1, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

Sania Mirza's very good friend, Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Kunder commented under the picture, "Im familiar with this balcony"

Sania Mirza is back to tennis training after a long hiatus from the sport. She was preoccupied with pregnancy and the birth of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. But now she is back to getting in shape to make a comeback in the sport.

