Sania Mirza spotted for first time after announcing pregnancy. See photos!

Sania Mirza, India's tennis ace, was recently spotted for the first time after her pregnancy announcement at the trophy distribution ceremony at Sania Mirza tennis academy for the winners and runners-up of the All India Tennis Ranking Tournament in Hyderabad. Sania Mirza Tennis Academy hosts tournaments to try and give the opportunity to kids of all ages, some kids have also been sponsored and supported by the Mirza Foundation for their training.

Sania Mirza was glowing and looked stunning ina white shirt pants and a cool stole.

Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik's baby is due in the month of October this year. The couple celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary a few days back on April 12. The 31-year-old Indian tennis superstar, who is out of action due to a jumper knee issue since October 2017, posted a picture on Instagram suggesting that she is pregnant. Sania's post showed a diagram of a locker room with two jerseys bearing the names "Mirza" and "Malik" with a tiny onezie with the words "Mirza-Malik" in the middle.

Sania's father and coach Imran confirmed to the media that the six-time Grand Slam champion is indeed expecting a child. "Yes, it's true," Imran told reporters adding that the baby is due in October.

