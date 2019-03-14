Sania Mirza takes her 'laddu' Izhaan along for tennis practice

tennis

Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan

Sania Mirza is a full-time mommy these days after giving birth to Izhaan Mirza Malik last year. She posted a picture of herself with her son Izhaan who is checking out his mum's tennis racket on court, she captioned, "This racket might be slightly big for you Izzy #MyLaddu #Izhaan #MashaAllah @wilsontennis"

A few days back Sania Mirza had posted another picture with her baby Izhaan Mirza Malik and captioned it, "Gucci gang #mylittleposerfoundthecameraagain #Izzy"

Izhaan Mirza Malik was born on October 30, 2018.

After the birth of Sania Mirza's son Izhaan, mommy Mirza had spoken about herself and hubby Shoaib Malik not pressurising Izhaan on career choices. Sania Mirza had said, "I and my husband (Shoaib Malik) are not discussing it at all. He can be a doctor or whatever he wants to be, and that is how my parents have brought me about. They allowed me to choose whatever I wanted to do. Maybe, my son, will not be a sportsperson at all. You never know"

Sania Mirza was India's No. 1 tennis player for a number of years, she has also won multiple Grand Slam Doubles titles.

