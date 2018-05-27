Sania Mirza thrilled to feature in ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018

Tennis ace Sania Mirza is thrilled to feature on the ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018, and says it motivates her work hard and achieve more



Tennis ace Sania Mirza is thrilled to feature on the ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018, and says it motivates her work hard and achieve more. "I am thrilled and excited to be with along side such great athletes of the world and obviously honoured," Sania said in a statement to IANS.

The tennis ace is suffering from a condition called jumper's knee, which has kept her off the game for over six months. She even missed the Australian Open earlier this year.

Sania, who is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child. They have decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik, an amalgamation of their own last names.

"It motivates me to come back stronger and work harder to achieve more and strive towards being the best I can be. Also, I am excited to be in the list again," she added. She is ranked at the 100th position.

