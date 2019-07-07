Sania Mirza to hubby Shoaib Malik: Izhaan and I are proud of you

tennis

Sania Mirza posted an emotional post for husband Shoaib Malik as he announced retirement from ODI cricket after the last game od the World Cup 2019.

Sania Mirza and Izhaan Malik

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik announced retirement from ODI cricket, bringing curtains to a 15-year long career. On this occasion, his wife Sania Mirza took to Twitter to post an emotional message for her husband.





"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning. Shoaib, you have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility... Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are. Here’s to a few more thousand T20 runs," Mirza tweeted alongside the picture.

‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik ð u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u râ¤ï¸ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 5, 2019

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were in the eye of the storm after the India vs Pakistan game in the World Cup 2019, after a few pictures of the couple having a late nighter on the eve of the game went public.

