Sania Mirza: Will return to tennis as soon as possible after delivery

After a career-pausing break and motherhood, will Sania Mirza bounce back to the tennis court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? It's a long way off, feels the former doubles World No. 1, who says resuming her game is a priority, as soon as the pregnancy is done. She wants to set an example that people shouldn't give up dreams just because they're pregnant.

Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, who got married in 2010, announced her pregnancy last month. "It was just about time. I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while. We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience a new phase in our lives," Sania told IANS. The tennis ace is suffering from a condition called jumper's knee, which has kept her off the game for over six months.

She said her knee is better: "It definitely is. I haven't played since mid-October, so it has been a solid six months and more. Rest was something everyone was recommending. So, I won't say it's perfect, but it's better." Will she be at the 2020 Olympics?

"The 2020 Olympics is a long way off. As tennis players, we wish we knew what our lives brought us tomorrow. Having said that though, it definitely looks very doable right now. Coming back to playing is priority as soon as pregnancy is done," said Sania, 31, who is due to deliver in October. She is not letting weight woes worry her. "Weight is so superficial. For a woman, it's all about embracing the pregnancy.

"Whether you're a celebrity or no, it doesn't matter. You are going to get bigger when you're pregnant and you will lose weight later if you want to. Pregnancy shouldn't hold you back. It's empowering. My goal is to come back to tennis. That's most important. Of course, my kid is very important right now, but after that, I'd like to come back to playing because it's an example I'd like to set for my kid as well that you don't give up on your dreams just because you're pregnant."

