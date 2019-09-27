Sania Mirza's father Imran shared photo of grandson Izhaan feeding pigeons

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza took to social media site Instagram to share a picture of his daughter and grandson Izhaan in a garden recently. He captioned the photo, "Feeding the pigeons from the comforts of his mom's arms," Imran captioned it. Sania Mirza was in Paris recently to celebrate sister Anam's bachelorette party.

Sania Mirza had recently shared a few picture of her journey in weight loss post-pregnancy on Instagram. Sania Mirza wanted to spread the message encouraging mothers to work out post-pregnancy. Sania Mirza had revealed in her Instagram video that she lost 26 kgs in a span of four months.

Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010 and the couple welcomed their son Izhaan into the world in November 2018. Sania Mirza recently took a trip to Paris with her sister Anam and a couple of their friends.

