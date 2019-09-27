Sania Mirza's father Imran shared photo of grandson Izhaan feeding pigeons
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza Instagrammed this picture of his daughter
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza took to social media site Instagram to share a picture of his daughter and grandson Izhaan in a garden recently. He captioned the photo, "Feeding the pigeons from the comforts of his mom's arms," Imran captioned it. Sania Mirza was in Paris recently to celebrate sister Anam's bachelorette party.
View this post on Instagram
Izhaan feeding the pigeons from the comforts of his mom's arms!
Sania Mirza had recently shared a few picture of her journey in weight loss post-pregnancy on Instagram. Sania Mirza wanted to spread the message encouraging mothers to work out post-pregnancy. Sania Mirza had revealed in her Instagram video that she lost 26 kgs in a span of four months.
View this post on Instagram
We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say ... if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. âÂ¤ï¸Â remember - #Mummahustles ðÂÂÂ Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..
Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010 and the couple welcomed their son Izhaan into the world in November 2018. Sania Mirza recently took a trip to Paris with her sister Anam and a couple of their friends.
