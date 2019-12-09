MENU
Sania Mirza's sister Anam enjoys bridal shower with friends and family

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 08:32 IST | A correspondent |

"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now," Anam wrote

Anam Mirza, sister of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is all set to tie the knot with former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in December, celebrated her bridal shower with friends and family recently.

Anam, 25, took to Instagram to a post series of pictures and videos from the pre-wedding event. In one of the pictures, Anam, dressed in a pink skirt and white top, is seen along with Sania and her friends.

"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now," Anam wrote.

